Michael Craig Ayers, 31, of Bedford County, was arrested Tuesday by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators on three counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.
The sheriff's office made the announcement Thursday and said that it was in connection to an ongoing investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Ayers is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521, ext. 231.
No further information about the case was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.