Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had canceled the National Night Out event scheduled for Aug. 4.
In lieu of gathering together in a large group, the sheriff’s office has been showcasing the office to the community online.
“The annual National Night Out event is such an exciting time for our organization to come together with the community and showcase who we are as an agency, said Sheriff Bill Overton. “Due to COVID restrictions, the Office of the Sheriff elected to use an alternative approach to this year’s event ... We continue to be grateful for the great community that we serve and want to thank our residents for making Franklin County a great place to live!”
Starting Aug. 3, the department’s Facebook page of “Standing Watch – Office of the Sheriff, Franklin County, Va.” has been making daily posts highlighting various pieces of the sheriff’s office.
The posts have covered or will cover:
• Aug. 3 – Citizens on Patrol (COPS) Program
• Aug. 4 – Previous National Night Out Events
• Aug. 5 – Thank you to Franklin County Public Safety
• Aug. 6 – K9s of FCSO
• Aug. 7 – Deputy Alejandro and Martial Arts
• Aug. 8 – Our E911 Communications Center
• Aug. 9 – Boat Patrol
• Aug. 10 – Project Lifesaver
• Aug. 11 – Office of the Sheriff, Local Schools Involvement
• Aug. 12 – Office of the Sheriff, Division Showcases
• Aug. 13 – Closing Statements
