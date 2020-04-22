Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall, owner of Gold’s Gym facilities throughout Virginia, has filed suit challenging Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam’s authority to enforce the closure of certain businesses, and also the Governor’s ability to impose criminal penalties on businesses and individuals who violate the mandates of Executive Order 53.
William M. “Bill” Stanley, Esq. of The Stanley Law Group, and Ryan T. McDougle, Esq. of McDougle Law P.C. represent the Plaintiff.
Filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 21st, the declaratory judgment action does not seek any monetary damages. Rather, it seeks a temporary and permanent injunction against the Governor in the further enforcement of Executive Order 53 (and its subsequent amendments), based upon certain legal grounds. These legal grounds include, but are not limited to:
That the Governor’s Executive 53, and its subsequent amendments, by the specific and plain language of the orders, do not apply to private, member-only health clubs regulated under the “Virginia Club Act,” and that the operation of they are “essential” to the health and well-being of Virginians in battling the COVID-19 virus; That the Governor exceeded his statutory and legal authority when he issued Executive Order 53, invoking powers and authority that he did not possess; and that the Governor lacked the constitutional and statutory authority to impose a penalty of a Class One Misdemeanor (punishable by a maximum jail term of 12 months, and a 2500.00 fine), for any “violation” by a business owner of Executive Order 53, and therefore is prohibited from incarcerating small business owners for attempting to operate their business.
“Courageously, Mr. Hall is taking affirmative action to ensure the continued health and well-being of his members, and to protect the jobs of employees,” said William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. of the Stanley Law Group.
“He understands that the health, well-being and fitness of Virginians are “essential” factors that can significantly aid against developing the life-threatening symptoms of this disease. The doors of these health clubs should no longer remain shuttered. They need to be re-opened. Mr. Hall’s businesses, and all private health clubs in Virginia, should be a part of the immediate solution as we move forward in overcoming this virus together.”
Ryan McDougle, of The McDougle Law Firm stated:
“I am troubled by the thought that the Governor’s Executive Order 53 would result in a potential and significant criminal charge against my client’s private membership health club, or any small business owner. It is clear that the Code of Virginia lays out the proper process for quarantine and isolation of individuals who have or are suspected to have a dangerous ‘communicable disease of public health threat.’ When those procedures are authorized by the State Health Commissioner, they protect us from those infected by or exposed to the disease, while guaranteeing due process and court review to protect against government overreach.”
“The Executive Order failed to adhere to the Constitution and failed to follow the Code. And, the Governor failed to obtain the requisite judicial approval for the Order. The only way for my client to be protected from unlawful arrest is for the court to issue an injunction halting the criminal implications of the Executive Order against my client and his private membership health club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.