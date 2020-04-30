With fewer customers, slow sales and other hardships since Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order, business owners across Virginia have been filled with worry and stress. Smith Mountain Lake has had its fair share of stressed business owners as well, especially those who rent property to run their business.
In response, some landlords have taken it upon themselves to help their tenants. Lee Willard, one of the owners of the Westlake Towne Center shopping plaza, said that The Willard Companies moved quickly to help its tenants at Westlake Towne Center during these unprecedented times.
“We have implemented a plan for any businesses that have been impacted to not pay any rent for 90 days starting May 1. This should help them get through the difficulty of the next few months,” he said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
