To celebrate Independence Day, Eastlake Community Church, located at 1201 Timberwood Lane in Moneta, Virginia, will be holding a free fireworks show tomorrow at 9:30 p.m.
People can enjoy the fireworks from the safety of their vehicle or they can bring a lawn chair and blankets to sit on the grass area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.