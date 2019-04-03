The Smith Mountain Lake Association invites nominations from its members for the Melvin S. Johnston Citizen Volunteer Award. This award is presented to the individual or individuals, that SMLA feels made the greatest contribution to Smith Mountain Lake and to the quality of life around the lake in the prior calendar year or over an extended time period.
Selection will be made by the Board of Directors of SMLA based on any of the following contributions:
1. Impact on SML environmental issues
2. Improvements to water safety
3. Management of lake maintenance issues
4. Implementation of projects/ programs of the Smith Mountain Lake Association
5. Leadership
6. Lake and/or community stewardship
Please send your nomination along with your reasons for nomination to Theoffice@smalassociation.org by Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Please note that previous recipients of the award are not eligible.
See list:
Jeanne Wagoner, Bob Hawlk, Len Gereau, Ken Dugan, Dr. Carolyn Thomas & Dr. David Johnson, Paul Howell, Ralph Brush, Stanley Smith, Bruce Dungan & Pete Lewis, Al Busch, Bonnie Johnson, Daphne Jamison and Bill Telford, Russ Johnson, De English, Kristine Mize, Larry Iceman, Bob Camicia, Rob Whitner, Don Kelso.
