Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow served as the keynote speaker during the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) Franklin County Connects networking event last Wednesday for members at The Grand at 290 in Rocky Mount.
During his presentation, Whitlow provided an overview of the recently passed budget and the resources Franklin County has instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Whitlow provided updates on the county’s strategic plan as well as information on economic development and workforce development.
“It was a pleasure engaging with chamber members and providing updates occurring in the county,” stated Whitlow. “We pride ourselves on superior schools, affordable housing and our natural setting for opportunity. Franklin County is poised for continued growth and is an excellent choice to locate a business, raise a family or come for a visit.”
Franklin County Connects is a monthly forum for members to engage with each other and the greater business community. The event includes the Chamber of Commerce, Town of Rocky Mount, and county updates. Attendees are encouraged to share news and information regarding their business or organization. Guest speakers are chosen to inform and educate based on current needs and issues.
