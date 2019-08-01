A Penhook man is free on bond after being charged with two counts of unlawfully filming, videoing or photographing another.
On Thursday, July 25, 2019 a concealed camera was found inside a ladies restroom at a marina located at Smith Mountain Lake.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified by the marina owner about the camera.
On Friday, July 26, the sheriff’s office arrested David Lee Robertson, 65, at his residence in the Penhook area of Pittsylvania County.
Two misdemeanor charges allege that on or about July 2019, Robertson, unlawfully filmed, videoed or photographed another.
If convicted, each misdemeanor offense carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
Robertson has been released from jail pending a hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court. That hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m.
The names of the victims are being withheld.
Investigators continue their inquiry into the allegations.
