The Friends of the Bedford Public Library will hold their Winter Used Book Sale on the second floor of Bedford Central Library on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will have a larger book room to make shopping easier. There will be a large number of books available, both fiction and nonfiction. Call (540) 586-8911 for more info. To purchase books, cash is preferred but local checks with ID will be accepted and credit cards as well.
Most books range in price from 25 cents to a few dollars. The selections are diverse, plentiful and affordable. Come early for the best selection.
-For more information, see the Jan. 15 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
