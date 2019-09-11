In Monday night’s meeting, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors held two special called meetings, followed by a work session.
In the first meeting, the board discussed a grant submission, acceptance and supplemental appropriation of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development 2020 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
The Bedford County Broadband Authority requested authorization to submit a 2020 Virginia Telecommunications (VATI) grant on behalf of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") for two unserved areas for Broadband. The deadline to submit the grant was Sept. 3. The Office of Economic Development was notified of this request on Aug. 26.
Shentel has committed the needed 25 percent of the matching funds for this project to address two neighborhoods in Bedford County including Twin Lakes Drive and West Crossing. Shentel has completed the due diligence to provide all studies and documentation needed for the VATI grant.
In the second called meeting, the board discussed a resolution from the Sheriff’s Office requesting acceptance and supplemental appropriation of the DMV Selective Enforcement alcohol grant and speed grant.
-For more information, see the Sept. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
