After eight months since being arrested, Michael Brown, 22, who is accused of murdering Rodney Brown, 54, of Hardy, on Nov. 9, appeared in court today by video and will face trial in December after completing a mental evaluation, according to reports.
Both attorneys reportedly requested that Brown serve a jury trial, but a law in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevents it from happening right now.
He was indicted on seven felony charges last month.
A Franklin County grand jury had indicted Brown on the following charges: felony first degree murder of Rodney Brown; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; felony breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor except assault and battery or trespass while armed with a deadly weapon; felony larceny of a firearm owned by Rodney Brown; use of a firearm while committing burglary; felony credit card theft of Rodney Brown; and felony breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny while armed with a deadly weapon.
Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, who claims that Rodney's history of abuse will come to light during the trail.
After Rodney Brown’s body was found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, Michael Brown, a deserted marine, led police on a manhunt that lasted 18 days before he was arrested.
He was found hiding in the attic of Rodney Brown’s home on Woodthrush Circle in Hardy when he was arrested after law enforcement searched the house and found him crawling out of the attic.
