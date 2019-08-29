A work truck flipped on its side, resulting in the 8300 block of Hardy Road near construction at the new bridge to be limited to one lane.
The incident occurred at the Franklin County and Bedford County line around 2:15 p.m. today, and the truck was still on its side after 5 p.m. as crews worked to empty the truck load before turning it back over.
Fire department units on scene provided traffic control.
According to one source, the driver of the vehicle self extracted himself from the vehicle.
Responding were the Hardy Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police. According to a report, SML Fireboats, Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department, Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and medics also responded.
Gator Tow was tasked with turning the truck over and was on scene waiting for the truck load to be emptied.
This article will be updated when more information is available.
