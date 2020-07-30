The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will solicit citizen input on the future of a Confederate monument in Rocky Mount.
At its meeting July 21, the board gave its approval to a referendum on the November ballot that will ask voters whether the monument should be moved from the grounds of the Franklin County courthouse to a “location of appropriate historical significance.”
Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell voted against the referendum in the 6-1 decision.
Under state law, the referendum is not binding and can only serve in an advisory capacity, County Attorney Jim Guynn said. The board of supervisors ultimately will have to make a decision on the matter following a public hearing.
The monument commemorating Franklin County’s Confederate dead was dedicated on the courthouse lawn in 1910. In 2007 the monument was destroyed in a vehicle collision, but a replica was rededicated at the site in 2010.
A recent push to move the monument from the courthouse grounds has coincided with national and local protests against racism and police brutality. In June nearly 30 people voiced their opinions on the subject of the statue’s relocation during public comment periods. The board took no action at that meeting.
On July 21, nearly the same number of residents turned out again to speak on the matter.
Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith said the responses she has received about the monument have represented a 50/50 split in terms of opinions on the issue. In regard to a referendum, Smith said it’s important for her to know what the citizens want and think. “The downside of a referendum for me is that it prolongs a discussion that is hard on everybody,” she said.
Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff said the past can’t be undone, “but I can learn from the past.”
“As far as taking statues down, I really can’t see it for the simple reason like I said — we need to learn from the past,” Cundiff said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.