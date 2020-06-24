For all who shop for groceries at Smith Mt. Lake, I want you to understand something: My husband and I are senior citizens, and I check off every box for death by COVID-19 except for male smoker. Therefore, he does the grocery shopping; I have not been shopping since March.
Governor (Ralph) Northam has mandated that we all wear masks when out among others. For those of you who wish to break the law — a mandate is a law, you know — please feel free to break it in establishments that are optional, such as bars and movie theaters and tattoo parlors.
We do not attend any of these venues. But, PLEASE, wear masks when you shop for groceries since food is essential to all of us.
If you feel a mask inhibits your liberty or if you are trying to make some political statement by refusing to wear one, or maybe you are just thoughtless, selfish and rude — then, by all means, order your groceries and pick them up in your car.
The life you save may be your relative, friend or loved one.
- Susan Coryell, Huddleston
