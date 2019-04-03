A broadband project in Bedford County has gotten a major boost.
Governor Ralph Northam announced last week that more than $4.9 million in grants was awarded through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) for multiple projects throughout the state.
Among the 12 localities to receive VATI funding is Bedford County, which is set to receive $1,040,000 for its broadband project.
“Wireless broadband has been a long-desired project for our community and it’s finally becoming a reality,” said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss in a statement. “This grant award is [a] critical piece needed for the completion of this network and allows us to move forward towards its implementation this calendar year. We thank the Governor’s Office for recognizing the vision of Bedford County for creating this much needed infrastructure.”
According to a press release from Northam’s offi ce, the VATI program provides “targeted funding to extend service to areas that are presently unserved by any broadband provider.”
-For more information, see the April 3 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
