Bob Good is the new Republican nominee of the 5th Congressional District after defeating current Congressman Denver Riggleman in a drive-thru convention held in Lynchburg.
Reports stated that Riggleman was under fire with local Republicans after learning he officiated a same sex marriage.
Good, who was a former Campbell County supervisor and a former Liberty University athletics department employee, received 58 percent of the vote, outing Riggleman who received 42 percent of the vote, according to reports. Reports showed that there were a total of 2,537 delegates who voted.
Riggleman was reportedly endorsed by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school president of Liberty University, and President Donald Trump, but the endorsement did not prove enough to help him defeat Good.
Good will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday.
