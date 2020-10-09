Franklin County urges its citizens and guests to help one another to work in reducing community spread of COVID-19 in the County. VDH reports approximately 471 confirmed COVID cases in Franklin County which is a sizeable increase. During the last nine days, Franklin County has seen an additional 100 reported new cases, which is a concerning increase in such a short timeframe. Virginia Health Department officials indicate the Roanoke region is seeing sustained community transmission of COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases has risen to a larger level and multiple outbreaks are occurring.
Franklin County expresses it is vitally important for area residents and visitors to continue to adhere to wearing facial coverings or masks in public areas, exercise social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Such measures are critical in an effort for not only one’s personal health, but also for the health of the County’s hospital, nursing home, first responders and other medical care workers during the ongoing pandemic. The County urges everyone to take the necessary precautions and help keep the medical community safe at this time.
Residents are urged to practice healthy disease prevention practices including:
• Wearing a mask or face covering
• Exercising Social Distancing of at least 6 feet
• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)
• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Staying home if you are sick
• Avoiding large groups of persons
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
Franklin County officials continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby offering guidance and collaboration with local / state officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, etc. For more information, visit our COVID-19 page at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/678/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
Local Department of Health- https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/
Virginia Department of Health - http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Governor of Virginia - https://www.governor.virginia.gov/
Virginia 2-1-1 – www.211virginia.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.