A combined emergency services facility for the Glade Hill Fire Department and Glade Hill Rescue Squad is moving a step ahead.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit that would allow the construction of the new station following a public hearing June 16.
The joint fire and EMS facility would be located on a roughly five-acre parcel on Old Franklin Turnpike near the intersection of Turtle Hill Drive and Old Franklin Turnpike. The new station would be located in an area that is designated as A-1 agricultural district. According to a meeting document, the land where the proposed station is set to be constructed was purchased in 2016.
According to Franklin County Planning Director Steve Sandy, the structure will be about 11,000-square-feet with space for fire and EMS vehicles, bunkrooms, a training/community room, a day room and kitchen and dining room. The building also will include office space for career emergency personnel and volunteers, he said.
Sandy said a benefit of the new station will be its proximity to the Glade Hill, Colonial Turnpike and Brooks Mill Road areas.
“So this makes the location ideal,” Sandy said.
The Franklin County Planning Commission recommended approval of the special use permit June 9 with the condition that the station be developed in conformity to a schematic site plan, Sandy said.
Before the vote, no members of the public spoke in favor or against the special use permit.
