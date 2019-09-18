The Bedford County School Board, in its regular meeting Thursday, approved the calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The calendar was presented on July 11 and reflects input from the BCPS advisory team.
Two flexible learning days were added at the secondary level, which are supported by the division’s initiative.
Teacher workdays also were added at the end of the four nine-week grading periods, as well as division level professional development days.
Input was solicited from teachers and support staff at all schools during August, and based on that input as well as input from the advisory team, Bedford County Public Schools plans to introduce some more progressive calendar standards for the board’s consideration next year. These standards could potentially include more site-based calendar options that support learners and individual schools.
