Bedford authorities announced today at a press conference that an arrest has been made in connection to the Jan. 23 fire at the former Bedford Middle School.
Daniel Jared Flint, 21, of Bedford, who had been a student at the middle school, was charged with burning an unoccupied building valued at more than $200 and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.
Police served warrants this afternoon.
Flint was taken into custody Friday due to a probation violation. Bedford Chief of Police F. Todd Foreman did not go into details of what that violation was concerning.
According to reports, Flint previously was charged with arson and shooting into an occupied vehicle in an incident October 2016. He was sentenced in April 2018, given credit for jail time already served, and given three years of probation on conditions that included he didn’t live in a home with firearms and continued with mental health treatment.
Foreman said that on Friday around 4 or 4:30 p.m., the Bedford Police Department received information from the Commonwealth of Virginia Probation and Parole office that led officers to follow up. They worked Saturday morning gathering evidence, talked to the suspect and others, and consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
A tip previously was received about a person riding a bicycle to Food Lion who, from behind, looked like the suspect from surveillance footage released in connection to the former Bedford Middle School building fire, Foreman said. The only camera footage police had of the suspect was from behind.
Law enforcement officers were familiar with Flint due to his past arrest, and a sergeant mentioned Flint as the person who may have been on the bike, but his appearance from the past didn’t match the recent arson suspect.
The parole office provided a name and photo to compare, and Flint’s description and body build had drastically changed, as he had gotten “bigger.”
Foreman said that more than 100 leads were received along the eastern United States, even from Pittsburg, Pittsylvania, and Maryland. The Bedford Police Department worked with the FBI and state police during the investigation.
“We’ve got really good investigators and police officers here, and they worked diligently to find this person,” Foreman said. “And … with the teamwork of everyone around us, we were able to find this person.”
A motive was not disclosed at the time, but Foreman said that Flint made a statement in connection to the case, which included an admission. He would not say what admission was made due to the case still being an ongoing investigation.
As far as authorities know, the arson was done by one person. Foreman praised the fire department for saving the building and thanked those who helped in the case.
“It was important for the community to have closure in this and for us to move forward,” Foreman said.
