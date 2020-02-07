The Bedford County Board of Supervisors held a joint work session with the school board Thursday to discuss the $57,000,000 capital improvement plan for property and equipment owned by the county.
According to information from the board, facility assessments were done for each of the schools in Bedford County. Six of the schools comply with the current building codes as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), while seven do not.
Some of the improvements for schools in Bedford discussed included HVAC replacements, roof replacements, flooring replacements, lot repair and resurfacing as well as a tennis court resurfacing at all three high schools in Bedford County.
-For more information, see the Feb. 5 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
