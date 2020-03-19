On Saturday, Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35, of Glade Hill, received a fatal gunshot wound during an altercation.
At approximately 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Greenway Road in Glade Hill.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS arrived on scene where Sheffield was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a suspect is cooperating with the homicide investigation. The name of the suspect was not released.
