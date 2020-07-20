The deadline for parents of children at Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) to fill out an emailed form is Tuesday.
In a recent update video on returning to school, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Doug Schuch said there was a form sent through email to all parents of school children that has to be filled out.
The form asks parents if they are willing to take their kids to and from the school grounds and also asks if the parents want their children in a 100-percent remote learning program or blended learning arrangement. Schuch said knowing this information is “very important.”
In an online Zoom meeting with other principals of BCPS, Josh Cornett, principal of Staunton River High School, said the biggest thing for students in high school is that blending learning allows them to be on campus.
“They’ll attend two to three days a week, and they’ll be with a learning coach,” he said. “The 100-percent remote learning, they would be doing all their learning at home and online remotely.”
Cornett also said that students will be working with learning coaches to determine what help they need as they work through the courses. The learning coaches also will schedule office hours with their teachers of the content that they need help on and schedule seminars for needed instructions in the virtual format.
