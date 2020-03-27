A man from Glade Hill who was charged with aggravated sexual battery by force of a 13-14 year old, was denied bond on Wednesday, March 18.
According to public records, Timothy Dale Underwood committed the crime Feb. 15, and was arrested less than three weeks later March 5, where he was held without bond from the magistrate.
Less than two weeks later, Underwood appeared for a bond hearing in Circuit Court but was denied.
He is scheduled to reappear in Circuit Court for a jury trial in two months at 9 a.m. May 28.
