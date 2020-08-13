When schools reopen this fall, students at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) will be able to enjoy five days per week of in-person instruction.
At a time when coronavirus-related restrictions mean many public school students will only get two or three days per week of in-person classes, one of the advantages of the small-school environment of a private academy is the ability to accommodate all its students on campus every day.
An announcement on the SMLCA website to its families states, “SMLCA is pleased and blessed to be able to open its doors for a full 5-day school experience with the health and safety of its staff, students, and families as a top priority.”
The first day back to school for the 2020-21 academic year at the Osprey Nation was Aug. 12.
“We’re excited that the school year is getting started, and we’re looking (forward to) a great year,” Administrator Lincoln Bryan stated.
Given the opportunity the school has for daily in-person instruction (while still following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations), there has been a surge of interest and inquiry from families in Bedford and Franklin counties.
“We’ve had a huge group of people reach out to us because it’s five days a week on campus,” Bryan stated. “If parents are still looking for a five-day-a-week program for their children, give us a call.”
The Moneta school’s administration and staff are seeking to offer excellent Christian education in the safest environment possible.
“We will continue to closely monitor and review CDC and VDOE (Virginia Department of Education) guidelines to effectively partner with our families in the Kingdom Education of their students,” the school’s announcement declared.
Yet a safe environment is not limited to physical and sanitary safety during the COVID-19 pandemic; the school also strongly prioritizes students’ emotional wellbeing in this stressful time.
“SMLCA’s Administration will be closely monitoring the culture and emotional well-being of all of its students, in addition to providing spiritual, physical, and academic counsel,” the school administration stated in the announcement.
In terms of health and physical safety practices, social distancing will be in practice. Additionally, “thorough and consistent sanitation of all areas will be a critical part of the school day with the importance of individual cleanliness being continually stressed,” the announcement stated.
Masks will not be mandatory for students, but “they will be encouraged and supported for any individuals who feel more comfortable in their environment wearing them.” Proper mask usage will be stressed.
