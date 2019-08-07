Last week the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) hosted its Fourth annual Virginia Rules camp at the W. E. Skelton 4-H Center in Franklin County. Virginia Rules Camp is a law-themed summer day-camp experience for youth hosted by Virginia law enforcement agencies.
According to Franklin County School Resource Officer Stephanie Mills, The Sheriff's Office received a $5,000.00 grant from the Office of the Attorney General to be able to provide the camp. Along with the 4-H Center, other community partners include; Franklin County Public Schools, Piedmont Community Services, and CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives).
“We go over a lesson,” Mills said. “Because it’s a grant, they want to see what these kids know first.”
The kids were given a test and they later have to do a problem solving test based on what they learned at the end of the day.
“It’s like an escape room in a box,” Mills said. “As a group of students working together, they recall the answers and information they learned that day to solve that problem. Hopefully they succeed of course.”
Virginia Rules camps offer young people a fun, healthy way to spend a summer week, interactive instruction on Virginia law, and the opportunity to build positive relationships with law enforcement officers that serve their communities.
-For more information, see the August 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
