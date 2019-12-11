1st capital murder case in decades underway

Kevin Solo Bonito, according to a series of reports, is facing possibility of a death sentence after being charged with the murder of Lynchburg teenager Raymond Wood in 2017.
He is one of six people facing charges after investigators in Bedford County found Wood’s body on Roaring Run Road in March of 2017. Soto-Bonilla is believed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.
-For more information, see the Dec. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
