A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Moneta man.
According to the Virginia State Police, a 2004 Dodge Dakota was traveling along Route 122 Thursday when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan head-on. The crash occurred at 11:28 a.m., less than a mile south of Route 903.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota, William L. Keeney, 83, of Moneta, died at the scene. Keeney was wearing a seat belt. Information about the driver of the other vehicle is not available at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
