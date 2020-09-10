The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has allocated a portion of its CARES Act funding toward assistance to county residents who have suffered income loss or reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bedford County has partnered with three local nonprofits that started taking applications and assisting in the delivery of this assistance as of Sept. 1. The assistance will be provided as long as funds are available or until Dec. 31.
Citizens can apply for assistance at one of the following locations by appointment only:
• Lake Christian Ministries, 13157 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta; Wednesdays/Fridays - 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call (540) 297-3214 to schedule. Applications must be made in person unless there is a compelling reason to consider other options.
• The Agape Center, 1159 Promised Land Road, Moneta; Tuesdays/Thursdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; first and third Saturdays - 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call (540) 296-0609 to schedule.
• Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 W Washington Street, Bedford; Mondays/Tuesdays/Fridays - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call (540) 586-2633 to schedule. Email request for application to info@bedfordchristianministries.org.
Payments for assistance will be no more than $1,000 per household. This funding can be used for more than one type of utility. The partner nonprofits will make payments directly to the vendor and be reimbursed by the county.
For more information on this program and for full eligibility information, visit the county website at www.bedfordcountyva.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1238/2157.
