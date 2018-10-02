Hardy break-ins lead to charges for two men

Two men face charges for stolen property after a string of break-ins in Hardy.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that an investigation was conducted on Aug. 23 after the break-ins of several outbuildings and vehicles in Hardy. An additional break-in on Aug. 25 was linked to the earlier incidents.

The break-ins occurred on Wysong Mill Road, Overlook Road, Mooreman Road, Northridge Road and Island Road.

Among the items that were taken were a firearm, weed eaters, water pump, tools and drills.

Suspects were developed and the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Roanoke Police Department, executed search warrants in Roanoke. Several items from the break-ins have been recovered.

David Morgan Ayers, 46, of Vinton, and Michael Lawrence Walters, of Roanoke, have been charged with possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. Nolen at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (540) 483-6662.