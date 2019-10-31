Virginia State Police Senior Trooper W.I. Davis is investigating a motorcycle crash which resulted in a fatality near the Smith Mountain lake Dam in Pittsylvania County.
The crash occurred Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6:09 p.m. on Route 908, one mile north of Route 777 in Pittsylvania County.
A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 908, when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jerry Wayne Benfield, 40, of Sandy Level, Virginia.
Benfield was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
