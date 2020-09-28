The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public comments about a project that is under development to improve signalized intersections along Route 220 including Wirtz Road in Franklin County.
The project involves the City of Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Henry.
Citizens are invited to learn more by viewing information on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections and to submit comments through online comment forms. Public comments will be received until Friday, Oct. 2.
The project is expected to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along this important corridor using an innovative intersection design known as a thru-cut. The intersections with Route 220 include:
• Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County
• Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County
• Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County
• Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County
• Wirtz Road in Franklin County
• Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County
• Dyer Street in Henry County
A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.
According to VDOT, modifying these intersections will increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the Route 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the Route 220 through movements without reducing service to the side streets.
Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
