Noah Spencer of Richlands, Virginia, became the last finalist in the first series of the Lyrics on the Lake Open Mic Competition for 2020.
Spencer was a finalist in last year’s competition also but did not win the championship. He is hoping this will be his year.
The 17-year-old participates in the One Voice Anti-bullying School Tour, an empowerment concert that travels to schools, after-school programs and community centers promoting kindness and inspiring young people.
This series of Open Mic Competition finalists will compete against each other today, Aug. 5, at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza for a grand prize, which includes $250, a performance at the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, and a berth in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
A new series of Open Mic Talent Competitions will begin Aug. 12 at Mango’s and will run for seven weeks. The sessions in this series will take place every Wednesday night through Sept. 23, producing one finalist each week.
The weekly finalists will then compete against each other on Aug. 30. It, too, will award a $250 cash prize, a performance at the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and a spot in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
Registration for each night’s competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mango’s, with competition beginning at 8 p.m. Competitors are urged to register early, because it will be on a first-come-first-served basis and will be limited, according to the governor’s guidelines for capacity and social distancing. Attendance will also be limited according to these guidelines, so patrons are also urged to arrive early.
The competitions are all free to attend, and there is no entry fee for the competitors.
This event raises money each year for charity, the primary beneficiary being the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation. This year, a new charity has been added to the recipients.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, many of the artists and technicians who donate their time, talents and equipment to Lyrics on the Lake’s fundraising efforts have not been able to earn an income and are in financial need. Because they have given so much to the community, some of the donations this year will be used to fund grants that will be available to these artists and technicians.
