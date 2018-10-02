Airman with ties to SML killed in possible homicide in Louisiana

An airman and former resident of Smith Mountain Lake recently was killed in a possible homicide in Louisiana.

On Sept. 25, the Bossier City, La., Police Department announced its officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the Green Acres area of Bossier City. Upon their arrival, a man was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Joshua Lewis Kidd, 30, of Bossier City.

According to his obituary, Kidd grew up near Smith Mountain Lake and was a graduate of Staunton River High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 2008, where he attained the rank of technical sergeant.

Kidd most recently was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base and served as a loading standardization chief, according to a press release from Barksdale AFB.

It was his fourth assignment. Kidd previously was stationed at air bases in Korea and Germany.

“Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd was an integral member of our team,” 2nd Maintenance Group deputy commander Lt. Col. Steven Shepan said in the release. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this especially difficult time.”

In the release, Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, echoed those remarks.

“The loss of an Airman in such a tragic event is a devastating blow to our team,” Miller said. “We ask that you keep TSgt Kidd’s family and friends in your thoughts as we work through this extremely difficult time.”

Two teens have been charged in connection to Kidd’s death.

According to a news release posted on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jareona Crosby, 17, and a 15-year-old male have been charged with second degree murder in connection to Kidd’s death.

The post states that Crosby and the juvenile also were charged on separate warrants, each for 10 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm.

Both teens were booked at the Bossier City jail and transported to a juvenile detention center.

The case remains under investigation.

According to his obituary, Kidd is survived by his wife, Alyssa, and son, Beckham.

A funeral service with full military honors is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Pastor David Lord is set to officiate.

Kidd’s family will receive friends Wednesday Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign for Alyssa Kidd had raised $40,495 of a $50,000 goal.