Through the donation of the Greater Lynchburg Community Trust, the Agape parking lot expansion is completed, providing black-top surface parking for clients and volunteers in a more organized way. More accessible parking spaces have been designated, and lines have been added to make more efficient use of the space, as well as improved access to a future gravel surface lot. The loading dock has also been upgraded, allowing for easier access for the delivery of pallets of groceries for the Pantry.
Jack Lipscomb oversaw the project. Patterson Brothers Inc. from Bedford, Virginia, was the asphalt company who did the work.
-For more information, see the Jan. 1 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.