The official start for summer is just around the corner on Saturday, which means more people who fish will be starting to dust off their fishing gear and boats in preparation of the long days out on the lake with friends and family.
However, what if they need a backup plan in case they need more food, snacks or forgot to bring a part of their fishing gear?
White House Corner Store, a local grocery/convenience store located at 11674 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway in Huddleston, can meet their needs. Hours include 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
General Manager Tamara Waldo said it’s like a one-stop shop not only for people heading to the lake but for the community in general.
Waldo has been the general manager since January. The store also has two grocery managers for the morning and night, plus a deli manager.
Open since 1983, White House Corner Store features all kinds of products and essentials. In the food category, their deli meat and cheese products come from Boar’s Head; foods such as chicken salad, hot dog chili, cole slaw, steaks and hamburger meat are ordered from a local company out of Evington called Pride of Virginia.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
