Eight 5th District sheriffs and four commonwealth attorneys have endorsed Republican nominee Bob Good Tuesday in his bid for Congress.
They include Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller, Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance, Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney A.J. Dudley and Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor.
“Bob Good is a leader we can count on,” Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said. “He has served in local office and understands the needs of our communities. He will have the back of law enforcement, and he can count on me to have his back in this election. He has my full support.”
“Bob Good is a strong defender of the men and women who wear the uniform of law enforcement. No one will fight harder for us in Washington, DC,” Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark said.
Good responded, “I am unequivocal in my support for our local law enforcement. They risk their lives everyday fulfilling the number one function of government, which is to keep citizens safe. There is no higher priority for local government than public safety, and I’m proud to have received their endorsements. I will back the blue all the way.”
Good voted to increase the sheriff’s office budget during his tenure as Campbell County Supervisor, totaling $685,000 in additional funding over a four year period.
Good was endorsed last month by the Charlottesville Fraternal Order of Police and by President Trump, who specifically cited his support for law enforcement.
