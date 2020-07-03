Horizon Behavioral Health is expanding its Family Treatment Drug Court initiative (FTDC) in Bedford County with a $1.9 million, five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA).
The current FTDC is at capacity with enrollment of 11 participants; starting in August, Horizon will begin to expand capacity to serve 40 unduplicated individuals per year.
As participants of FTDC, Horizon will provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid-related substance use, outpatient services and other evidenced-based services with a focus on family preservation and wellness at the Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford.
Horizon will add a full-time FTDC case manager to its workforce who will provide linkages, coordination and advocacy for FTDC participants, as well as a full-time peer recovery specialist.
This grant also will fund a Bedford Department of Social Services case manager who will provide drug screenings, monitor court requirements and develop progress reports.
“Horizon is honored to be one of only 19 organizations across the country to receive this funding award from SAMSHA,” CEO Damien Cabezas stated. “We are equally honored to continue our valued partnership with multiple partners in Bedford County including the Bedford Department of Social Services and Judge R. Louis Harrison.”
