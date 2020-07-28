WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Communication Center/Sheriff’s Office recognized Megan Shiner for her commitment to the community for the month of July.
“Giving of oneself is the greatest gift anyone can ever give,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office shared the following words (italic) of Melissa Cundiff, assistant director for the Communication Center, on the gift Shiner shares with the community and co-workers:
Megan is a remarkable and extraordinary asset to this department. She has shown a consistent pattern of delivering exceptional customer service and embodies the genuine and tireless spirit of serving others in the way she engages with her co-workers and citizens. She has distinguished herself with courtesy, friendliness, empathy, enthusiasm, hard work and determination.
She by word and deed, makes a lasting impression on both citizens and her fellow teammates each who are inspired to emulate the effort and attitude of her. There is not a single child that has come into the center or met her at an event that has not immediately taken to her and begged to come again to “hang out” with her. She has a presence that brings calm to a chaotic room.
She has also been an incredibly dependable Communications Officer for the department. Willing to switch her shifts to accommodate the needs of the center. She has proven time and time again to be an exemplary team player, a willing and cheerful colleague for her fellow Communications Officers and a very positive and enthusiastic presence in the Communication Center. She has taken on the role of Community Outreach Coordinator and soared to new levels with this position.
She is going out to events to educate the public while finding ways to promote the Communications Officers and Center as a whole. She works tirelessly being involved in our community so many ways from helping families in need, promoting unity among other communication organizations, and currently collecting supplies for the new animal shelter along with helping with operation “Light it up green” supporting Mental Health Awareness.
Megan started with our department on October 11, 2017. She received her degree from Marshall University and 911 dispatching was not on the top of her career goals. She met her now fiancée Casey and applied for a position here, we loved her from the beginning and so glad she made the decision to call the Office of the Sheriff – County of Franklin home. We are glad we have her in our family.
Shiner was thanked for all that she does in helping the community be a better place.
