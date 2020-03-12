The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) announce recently that Officer Brett Clawson, who patrols Smith Mountain Lake, has received The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Butch Potts Memorial Award.
This award, also known as the 2019 Boating Officer of the Year award, is presented to one officer in the Northern, Southern, and Western U.S. regions.
Each year, DGIF regions (I-IV), along with senior leadership, nominate outstanding officers who deserve extraordinary recognition and praise for their accomplishments.
- For more information, see the March 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
