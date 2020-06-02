Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that most of Virginia will be able to move into Phase Two of his "Forward Virginia" plan to relax his Executive Orders restricting activity during COVID-19.
Phase Two raises the gathering limit to 50 people, and will make indoor usage of restaurants and gyms, and the outdoor usage of entertainment venues.
Restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and gyms to 30 percent.
Recreational sports will be allowed with physical distancing requirements and the requirement that equipment not be shared.
"Based on that data, I feel comfortable allowing most of Virginia to move into Phase Two on Friday," Northam said.
Parts of Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond will remain in Phase One, which they only recently moved to, as their numbers are still higher.
Northam said more details will be shared in his Thursday press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.