The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office released names of a victim and suspect today in connection to a homicide Thursday in Moneta.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 6000 block of White House Road.
There, deputies found the homeowner, 72 year old John Menna, deceased in his residence.
Today, the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is working with the Bedford Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to obtain a warrant on the following subject in connection with this investigation:
Dalton W. Holbrook
440 Spring Dr.
Greenwood IN 46143
Original 6-4-20
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man today in a Moneta home.
The Bedford Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call today from a citizen that a male was located in his residence with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6000 block of White House Road in Moneta and located the victim, who was deceased.
This investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is trying to locate the victim’s car, which is a 2014 White Hyundai Sonata with a VA tag of WNG- 9916.
The public is cautioned not to approach the vehicle as the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this crime may call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to wwwcvcrimestoppers.org.
The public may also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
