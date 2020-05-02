Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy canceled the annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Gospel Event for Saturday, June 20, due to COVID-19.
The park is following CDC guidelines concerning special events and future programming.
The Juneteenth Event at Booker T. Washington National Monument celebrates the freedom of Booker T. Washington and his family along with 4 million enslaved people by the end of the American Civil War.
Booker T. Washington National Monument is one of over 400 units of the National Park Service, the agency entrusted with the care of the nation’s natural and cultural treasures. The park is located 16 miles northeast of Rocky Mount via Route 122; 25 miles southeast of Roanoke via Route 220 and Route 122; and 45 miles southwest of Lynchburg via Route 460 and Route 122.
Visit www.nps.gov/bowa for more information.
