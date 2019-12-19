The Bedford County School Board in its Dec. 12 regular meeting on Thursday approved a carryover balance of $263,591.19 to the maintenance fund and the self-funded health fund in the 2019 budget.
The board also approved an RFP for the electronic learner record system, which would transition the school system from paper cumulative folders to a more secure, accessible electronic system. The RFP will help the board know the cost and implementation process for the software prior to budget development.
It is considered by the board to be more appropriate than a bid process due to the fact that products may differ widely in scope and functionality and finding a fit for Bedford schools needs the consideration of a variety of factors.
