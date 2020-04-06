The Franklin County Board of Supervisors held a meeting March 17 and decided on some changes to the short-term rentals regulations within the county.
The board had discuss issues involving short-term rentals at the Feb. 18 meeting and decided at the latest meeting to move forward with the changes.
According to reports, one of the changes is a county-wide short-term rental registry, which would require short-term rental homes to pay a fee. If any short-term rental does not register, they will be fined $500, which is the maximum fine that the state allows localities to charge for failure to register.
Another discussion was more safety precautions. Prior to the changes, it was only required that a home would need a smoke detector and fire extinguisher that will be mounted on the wall for easy access. Now staff recommends that a smoke detector be put in every room, as well as a fire extinguisher, an evacuation plan, and be inspected by Public Safety or the local fire department annually, according to reports.
Another topic brought forth involves a third-party vendor. The change allows the county to hire a third-party consultant to help provide solutions for short-term rentals, such as fraud, audit, monitoring, etc.
