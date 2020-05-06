At a press conference today, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged that localities are affected by COVID-19 in various ways and, therefore, local governments in the Commonwealth are permitted to place additional restrictions on their localities as they deem necessary when Phase One of the reopening plan gets underway. However, Northam said he would have a final say in such decisions.
"When we do detail what Phase One’s restrictions look like, we regard that as the floor," Northam said. "If local governments, based on the situations in their own localities, feel that they need to maintain additional restrictions on gatherings or business operations, we will allow that and work with the localities.”
There was no statement on whether or not localities who feel it is safe to lessen restrictions would have a choice in the matter.
On Monday, Northam extended the date to reopen businesses that were restricted or shut down to May 15, one week longer than the previously set May 8 timeline.
Today, Northam said he is still hopeful that the May 15 date will stand but that those type of decisions are based on data received through health metrics and that the government remains flexible moving forward.
Based on Center for Disease Control Guidelines, Northam said moving into Phase One requires two weeks of declining COVID-19 statistics - which he said is currently the case. Positive test results and hospitalizations must remain steady or in decline, hospitals must maintain enough bed capacity, ventilators and personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 testing and tracing capabilities must be sufficient.
Northam also said there is a plan to hire 1,000 contract workers to trace the virus.
Thursday will mark the second month since Virginia reported its first positive COVID-19 test.
Northam will provided more information and restriction details of the Phase One plan at a press conference Friday.
