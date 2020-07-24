The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) has awarded Hannah Grove and Victoria Rogers college scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.
The scholarships will be paid at $1,000 a year for the first two years of college. Students applying for the SMAC scholarships must demonstrate talent and commitment in the performing, visual or literary arts and must exhibit academic merit.
Hannah Grove was home-schooled and will attend Liberty University in the fall. She plans to earn a BFA in studio arts and graphic design.
She works in numerous media, including paint, welds, sculpture and wood carving. The numerous awards she has won for her art include a first place, second place and “people’s choice award” at last year’s SMAC Art Show. Hannah has been teaching art classes at different venues and is also a competitive swimmer.
Victoria Rogers was first in her class at Staunton River High School and plans to attend the University of Lynchburg in the fall. She will major in music education, with a goal to become a music educator at the elementary school level and to direct high school musicals. She also plans to continue to perform in choirs, concerts and musical theatre productions.
Victoria held numerous offices at Staunton River, was a volunteer mentor with Good Neighbors and is also talented at photography and the visual arts.
SMAC scholarships are open to high school seniors at Franklin County High School, Gretna High School, Staunton River High School, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy and Christian Heritage Academy, and to students home-schooled in the geographical areas served by those schools.
The scholarships, along with SMAC’s other youth programs, are part of its mission to promote the arts at the lake.
Visit the SMAC website at www.smithmountainartscouncil.com to learn more.
