Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed suspending the underway May local elections, extending the terms of current officeholders, discarding already cast ballots, and moving these elections to the November federal elections.
The governor said he would ask the General Assembly to support unspecified legislation advancing such a proposal. Virginia Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke County) made the following statement in response:
“Suspending the underway May local elections, extending terms, discarding already cast ballots isn’t right. The Department of Elections has rightly allowed universal absentee mail-in ballots to voters for weeks, and voters should continue to use that option over the next 27 days. The governor is under intense pressure, but any proposal to suspend elections and discard already cast ballots should trouble all Virginians,” Suetterlein said.
