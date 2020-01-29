Staunton River Middle School students presented the annual Living History Museum Exhibit on Thursday.
Sixth grade students transformed into influential figures in history through costume and presented their person in their most creative way.
The project was started by SRMS teacher Teri Boles who explained that she got the idea from another teacher who did something similar.
“I made a sixth grade version of it so we could incorporate some research,” Boles said. “Since then, every year another teacher picked up on it and decided to do it with their students, and it’s now a school interactive event, which is pretty cool.”
According to SRMS teacher Sharon Blake, who also participates each year in the project, this is an example of how the middle school uses Project Based Learning strategies to engage with the students.
“The students are extremely excited about this project,” Blake said. “They have been completing research on their influential person since they have returned from winter break.”
On Thursday the students dressed up as their influential person and presented their research in a Living Museum element.
“This was an interactive learning experience, not only for the students, but the visitors as well,” Blake said. “ The students put in a lot of hard work with their successful use of blended learning.”
According to Blake, the project was extended for all of the sixth graders to do in a museum form six years ago. This was the first year that the project was completely interactive between the students’ presentations and the experience for the visitors.
-For more information, see the Jan. 29 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
