Eight years after the disappearance of Heather Dialian Hodges, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues to work the active case and remains active in bringing to a successful conclusion.
Hodges is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes who was 22 years old at the time she went missing in April 2012 from 195 Shady Lane, Rocky Mount, Virginia. She is 5 foot 1 and had weighed 100 pounds.
According to reports at the time, Hodges was last seen by her boyfriend, Paul R. Jordan II, on Monday, April 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Jordan, who was 39-years-old, advised deputies that he left the residence they shared in Franklin County for approximately 10 minutes and upon returning was unable to locate Heather.
She is the mother of a girl who was 2 years old at the time.
Investigators are following up on leads and have regular communication with members of the Hodges’ family, who have been cooperative. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate and allocate resources until Hodges is found and again are asking members of our community for any information that may assist in the search for her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000 or contact an investigator directly at (540) 493-9258.
